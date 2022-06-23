e-Paper Get App

Uttar Pradesh: On camera, groom kills army friend jawaan in celebratory firing at wedding procession

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Screenshot of video | Twitter

A wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh turned into a crime scene after a person was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding. The incident, which occurred in the Brahmnagar area of Sonbhadra district, was recorded on camera.

Accoridng to NDTV report, in the 12-second video clip, the groom - Manish Madheshia - was seen on a chariot with those part of the wedding procession standing around him. The groom was firing as part of celebrations during which a bullet hit his friend Babu Lal Yadav, an Army jawan. The gun used by the groom belonged to Yadav.

Watch the video here:

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police, Amrendra Pratap Singh confirmed that the groom and the victim were friends. Immediately after the firing, Yadav was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment, said Mr Singh.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has registered an FIR and the groom has been arrested, he said. The gun used for the firing has also been seized.

To be noted, celebratory firing at public gatherings, including at weddings and shrines, even with licensed guns is a criminal offence in India.

Read Also
Lukewarm response to 'Bharat Bandh' against Agnipath scheme in Uttar Pradesh, 475 arrested so far
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: On camera, groom kills army friend jawaan in celebratory firing at wedding procession

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: As Shinde's rebel champ shows off strength, Raut says 'Uddhav will remain the CM'

Maharashtra: As Shinde's rebel champ shows off strength, Raut says 'Uddhav will remain the CM'

Mumbai: Latest Updates- Anil Parab appears before ED for 3rd consecutive day

Mumbai: Latest Updates- Anil Parab appears before ED for 3rd consecutive day

Mumbai: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Mumbai: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Football great Diego Maradona's medical personnel to face homicide trial

Football great Diego Maradona's medical personnel to face homicide trial

Mass surveillance: Centre files affidavit on PIL filed against central agencies on privacy concerns

Mass surveillance: Centre files affidavit on PIL filed against central agencies on privacy concerns