Uttar Pradesh: On camera, groom kills army friend jawaan in celebratory firing at wedding procession

A wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh turned into a crime scene after a person was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding. The incident, which occurred in the Brahmnagar area of Sonbhadra district, was recorded on camera.

Accoridng to NDTV report, in the 12-second video clip, the groom - Manish Madheshia - was seen on a chariot with those part of the wedding procession standing around him. The groom was firing as part of celebrations during which a bullet hit his friend Babu Lal Yadav, an Army jawan. The gun used by the groom belonged to Yadav.

Watch the video here:

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police, Amrendra Pratap Singh confirmed that the groom and the victim were friends. Immediately after the firing, Yadav was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment, said Mr Singh.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has registered an FIR and the groom has been arrested, he said. The gun used for the firing has also been seized.

To be noted, celebratory firing at public gatherings, including at weddings and shrines, even with licensed guns is a criminal offence in India.