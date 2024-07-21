Uttar Pradesh: New Dress Code For Priests At Ram Mandir; Bans Android Phone

General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, Champat Rai | ANI

A new dress code has been implemented for the priests serving at the Ram Mandir. The priests of the temple will now be seen in white dhotis and yellow chaubandi (kurta), which will be provided by the Ram Mandir Trust.

This decision was announced by the trust, which will soon distribute the attire to all the priests.

In addition to the dress code, the Ram Mandir Trust has issued keypad phones to all 25 priests worshiping Ramlala. The use of Android phones has been banned within the temple premises. Priests are now required to use only the keypad phones provided to them, while their Android phones will be stored in a locker room built within the temple.

The General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, Champat Rai, held a meeting with the new priests to introduce them to the temple's code of conduct. During this meeting, the dress code and the phone usage policy were discussed. The trust will provide three sets of attire for both summer and winter seasons to each priest.

“Photography and video recording are strictly prohibited in the temple,” Rai told new priests.

Premchandra Tripathi, a priest at the Ram Mandir, confirmed the implementation of the dress code and the provision of keypad phones to all priests.

Roster for worship issued

The trust has also issued a roster for worship and service duties in the temple. Each priest has received a copy of the roster, which outlines their duties. New priests will perform worship alongside the existing priests according to the roster.

Priests assigned to the sanctum sanctorum will have shifts lasting eight to ten hours, while those assigned to worship areas such as Hanuman Ji in Kuber Tila, Yagya Mandapam, and the temporary temple will have four to six-hour shifts.

This new arrangement will take effect from July 22.