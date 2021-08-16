Uttar Pradesh: Monsoon session to begin from tomorrow, population control bill likely to be tabled

Lucknow: The monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh assembly is beginning from Tuesday. The state government's much publicized population control bill is likely to be tabled in this session. The chairperson of State Law Commission, Justice AN Mittal on Monday submitted the draft of the population control bill to the chief minister. The draft has advocated for special incentives to those having less children and promote one child policy.

Besides, the state government will also table supplementary budget in the monsoon session. In the wake of the coming assembly elections, the state government is likely to make monetary provisions for various welfare schemes as well as mega projects. According to the assembly secretariat, the supplementary budget will now be tabled on August 18 as against earlier announced date of August 20. There would be no meeting of the house from August 19 to 22 due to various holidays. On the first day of monsoon session, the house will adjourn after paying homage to six of its siting members who died due to Covid in the recent past. State minister Vijay Kashyap, legislators Suresh Srivastava, Devendra Singh, Dal Bahadur, Kesar Singh and Ramesh Chandra Diwakar had died in the last six months due to Covid.

In the supplementary budget that would be tabled on Wednesday, the state government is likely to make provisions for ongoing expressways and metro projects. Besides monetary provisions would be made for various welfare schemes to be launched before the coming assembly elections. The state government is likely to increase the honorarium of the people engaged in various departments these include the Shiksha Mitra, Aanganwadi Workers, Aasha Workers and others. At present, the state government is spending Rs 7500 crore on the honorarium of these workers, which will be increased. The state government would provide funds for it in the supplementary budget.

The office of the assembly speaker informed that discussions would be held on the supplementary budget on August 23. Two bills related to universities, one related to tenancy and population control bill may be tabled in the monsoon session of UP assembly. On Monday, the assembly speaker HN Dixit called upon a meeting of the leaders of legislators of all parties.

