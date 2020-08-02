Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun dies due to COVID-19, CM Yogi Adityanath condoles her demise

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning.

She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital. Kamla Rani Varun had earlier tested positive for coronavirus on July 18. She served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of state Cabinet minister Kamal Rani. "I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun. She was COVID-19 positive & was receiving treatment at SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader and social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet,” said CM Adityanath.