Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun dies due to COVID-19, CM Yogi Adityanath condoles her demise

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning.
She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital. Kamla Rani Varun had earlier tested positive for coronavirus on July 18. She served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of state Cabinet minister Kamal Rani. "I express my deepest condolences to the family of Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun. She was COVID-19 positive & was receiving treatment at SGPGI Hospital. She was a popular public leader and social worker. She worked efficiently while being the part of the Cabinet,” said CM Adityanath.
Born on 3 May, 1958 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, she pursued her masters in sociology at Kanpur University. She married Kishan Lal Varun on 25 May 1975. The couple has one daughter.
Kamla Rani Varun was a member of Mahanagar Parishad from 1989 to 1995. She was elected to Lok Sabha in 1996. From 1996 to 1997, she served as the member of the committee on Labour and Welfare and the Committee on Industry. She was re-elected to the Parliament for a second term in 1998.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)