Hanuman Idol Vandalised In Telangana's Rampally, Police Begin Probe As Devotees Demand Action | VISUALS

 Hanuman Idol Vandalised In Telangana's Rampally, Police Begin Probe As Devotees Demand Action
Hanuman Idol Vandalised In Telangana's Rampally, Police Begin Probe As Devotees Demand Action

Police arrived at the spot soon after the incident was reported and began an investigation. Authorities are collecting CCTV footage from nearby houses and shops to identify the offenders.

AditiUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Hanuman Idol Vandalised In Telangana's Rampally, Police Begin Probe As Devotees Demand Action

Telangana: Tensions erupted in Telangana's Rampally village after unidentified miscreants vandalised a Lord Hanuman idol on Thursday night (October 16). The idol’s left hand was reportedly damaged, sparking anger among local residents and devotees.

Police arrived at the spot soon after the incident was reported and began an investigation. Forensic teams were also called in to inspect the area and gather evidence. Authorities are collecting CCTV footage from nearby houses and shops to identify the offenders.

Several visuals from the temple area surfaced on social media. Have a look:

Police Confirm Case, Search for Culprits Ongoing

Confirming the development, ACP Kushaiguda of Rachakonda wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “A case has been registered at Keesara PS regarding the vandalism of the Hanuman idol. Investigation is in progress, and stringent efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the culprits.”

Officials said that efforts are underway to maintain order in the area, while residents have demanded swift action and heightened security around temples to prevent further incidents.

Have a look at the statement here:

The incident sparked outrage on social media, after videos of the damaged idol circulated online. One user on X criticised the state government, writing, “We all never witnessed how Mughal rule used to be, but we are witnessing the same rule under Congress govt… Miscreants vandalised the Hanuman vigraham in the temple premises at Rampalli in Keesara Mandal, Medchal.”

The post also questioned the state’s Endowments Department over the use of temple funds and alleged that resources were not being directed towards temple protection.

This incident follows a similar episode last year in Secunderabad, where tensions rose after an idol at the Muthyalamma temple was allegedly desecrated. Local residents had then caught one suspect and handed him over to the police.

Authorities in Keesara said further details will be released once the ongoing investigation identifies those responsible for the Rampally vandalism.

