Uttar Pradesh: Man held for raping national-level kho kho player in Bijnor; cops trace accused with help of audio clip

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a 24-year-old national-level kho kho player in Bijnor. The victim's body, a Dalit woman, was recovered from a railway station. The incident took place on September 10 when the victim was on her way home after a job interview, according to a India Today report.

The accused, identified as Shahzad alias Hadim, who worked as a labourer at the railway station, saw her and dragged her to the cement railway sleepers and attempted to rape her.

When the woman, who was on a call with a friend, tried to shout for help, the accused strangled her with her own dupatta and a rope. The woman's friend overheard her screaming for help on the phone before she fell silent.

The accused escaped from the place with the woman's mobile, leaving her on the same cement sleeper. The locals later found her bruised body in a pool of blood and missing a tooth. Her family alleged that she was raped.

The police also recovered a slipper and two broken buttons of a shirt from the crime spot, which belonged to the accused. The accused's shirt had blood stains which were later washed by his wife, the police said.

The woman's friend shared the call recording with the police, which had muffled screams of the woman when she was being attacked. Based on this evidence, the accused was arrested.

The police also discovered nail marks on the accused's back which were allegedly made by the girl when he was forcing himself on her. The samples have been sent for post-mortem to confirm if the nail marks matched the woman's DNA.

According to the police, the accused is married and has a daughter. He is a drug addict. He has four complaints lodged against him at the local police station for allegedly stealing things from the railway station.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:29 PM IST