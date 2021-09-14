Palghar: 5-year-old girl raped in Boisar, district sees two such incidents in one week

A five-year-old girl was raped in the Boisar area of Palghar district in Maharashtra.

As per information shared by Boisar police station Inspector Suresh Kadam, when the victim suddenly complained of stomach ache her family took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The doctor in the hospital confirmed that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

The victim narrated the whole incident on the insistence of her mother, following which, a complaint was lodged in Boisar police station against a 12-year-old minor on Monday night.

A case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POSCO act.

The police informed that in view of the complaint lodged late at night, the accused will be taken into custody on Tuesday and sent to a juvenile remand home after the investigation.

Earlier this week, a 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally-challenged girl in Palghar district, police said.

The police on Thursday nabbed the accused, a labourer from Nalla Sopara in Vasai, senior inspector Pramod Badhak said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly kidnapped the victim, took her to an isolated place on his motorcycle and raped her there on Wednesday, he said.

Based on technical and intelligence inputs, the crime unit-3 zeroed in on the accused within 24 hours and arrested him under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

