 Jumping On Beds With Dirty Shoes, Stealing Bulb: Video Shows Indian Tourists Vandalising ₹500 Homestay In Agra | VIDEO
India

A viral video from Agra shows a group of young Indian tourists vandalising a ₹500 homestay by jumping on beds with dirty shoes, pulling down blankets and even stealing a bulb. The footage, shared on social media, has sparked outrage, with netizens slamming the group’s behaviour and calling for strict action over the blatant lack of civic sense.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Viral video from Agra shows tourists vandalising a budget homestay, triggering outrage over lack of civic sense. | X/@iNikhilsaini

A video showing a group of young Indian tourists vandalising a homestay Agra for which they only paid ₹500 has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage over their behaviour and lack of civic sense.

Tourists Seen Jumping on Beds With Dirty Shoes

The clip, shared by a user on X, shows a young man recording the chaos inside the homestay. Speaking in Hindi, he says, “Agra ghoomne aaye the, yeh dekho,” while another man is seen running and jumping over beds and blankets with dirty shoes, deliberately soiling them.

The man recording adds that the room cost just ₹500 and sarcastically asks a friend, “Chill kiya ki nahi?” The video then cuts to another individual stomping on blankets and pulling them down aggressively. The person filming also claims they even stole a light bulb from the room.

Netizens Slam ‘Entitlement’ and Demand Action

The video sparked sharp criticism online, with users calling out the group’s entitlement, irresponsible conduct, and lack of respect for property. Many demanded strict action and accountability to deter such behaviour at tourist destinations.

Rising Incidents Raise Concerns Over Tourist Behaviour

This incident adds to a growing list of cases involving Indian tourists behaving irresponsibly at public and tourist spaces in recent weeks.

On January 6, another viral video showed a group of men crowding around foreign women tourists near Mumbai’s Gateway of India. The women, reportedly from Azerbaijan, were seen taking photographs near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel while several men gathered around them, some clicking pictures and others staring, raising serious concerns over tourist safety.

BRO Signboard Vandalised on Srinagar–Leh Highway

In a separate incident, a nine-second video circulated online showing a group of tourists vandalising a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) signboard along the strategic Srinagar–Leh highway. The incident reportedly occurred near Fotu La, one of the highest mountain passes in the region, drawing widespread condemnation and calls for strict punishment.

Calls for Accountability Grow Louder

With such incidents increasingly coming to light, netizens are urging authorities to take firm action against offenders.

