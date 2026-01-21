Spain’s Foreign Minister Calls India A 'Reliable Country' During Visit, Backs India-EU Trade Deal As US, Europe Clash Over Greenland | VIDEO

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares meets External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, praising India as a reliable partner that upholds international law | X/

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on January 21, praised India as a reliable upholder of international law and stressed the need to deepen bilateral ties during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi.

'India is such a reliable country which upholds international law. In these complicated times, it is very important for Spain to foster a strong relationship with India,' José Manuel Albares said.

Albares said strengthening relations with India was crucial at a time of growing global uncertainty and geopolitical realignments.

Backing for EU-India Free Trade Agreement

Highlighting India’s role on the global stage, the Spanish foreign minister underlined that finalising the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would be a significant step forward.

“It’s very important for Spain to foster our relationship with such a reliable country like India one that believes in international law, upholds the UN Charter, and supports multilateralism,” Albares said, adding that concluding the FTA would be a “very good sign” of deepening engagement.

Europe Looks to India

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between the US and Europe, particularly over Greenland, where US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats against EU nations opposing Washington’s acquisition interests have drawn sharp criticism, including from Danish lawmakers.

Against this backdrop, Europe’s outreach to India reflects an effort to diversify strategic partnerships and reduce overdependence on transatlantic ties.

Spain-India Cooperation Gaining Momentum

Albares cited the partnership between Airbus Spain and Tata Advanced Systems as a concrete example of the type of industrial collaboration both countries aim to expand.

He also said Spanish President Pedro Sánchez is expected to visit India soon and expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Spain in return.

Indo-Pacific Engagement

The Spanish minister reaffirmed Spain’s intention to work with India both bilaterally and through multilateral platforms. He also conveyed Spain’s interest in joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, formally handing over a letter to mark the move.