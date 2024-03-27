Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Veteran Actor Arun Govil, BJP's Strategic Pick In Meerut Constituency

In a significant move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated veteran actor Arun Govil, widely recognised for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the iconic TV series "Ramayan," as its candidate from the Meerut constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. This strategic decision suggests that the Ram Temple issue is poised to take center stage as a key electoral plank for the saffron party in the region.

Arun Govil, with deep roots in Meerut where he pursued his education at the local government college, emerges as a formidable contender for the seat. The decision to field Govil comes amidst the denial of a ticket to local party leader Rajendra Agarwal, who had represented the constituency thrice in the past.

Arun Govil's Candidacy In Meerut Constituency

Political analyst Manoj Bhadra opines, "Fielding Govil from Meerut underscores the BJP's intent to leverage the Ram Temple issue in western Uttar Pradesh. His candidacy signals a clear emphasis on the Ram Temple as a pivotal electoral agenda for the BJP in this region."

Govil's nomination is anticipated to bolster the BJP's appeal among Hindu voters in an area where the party faced challenges in previous elections. Expressing his enthusiasm, Govil remarked, "I am thrilled to contest from Meerut, my birthplace and alma mater. This opportunity allows me to serve my people with pride."

PM Modi's Unparallel Dedication: Arun Govil

Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in the construction of the Ram Temple, Govil stated, "The expeditious construction of Ram Lalla's temple is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unparalleled dedication and leadership."

Electoral Dynamics in Meerut, Saharanpur & Moradabad Divisions

The Meerut, Saharanpur, and Moradabad divisions collectively account for 14 Lok Sabha seats. While the BJP secured victories in several constituencies across Meerut and Saharanpur divisions in the 2019 polls, the Moradabad division proved to be a challenging terrain, witnessing a clean sweep by rival parties.

Notably, the region holds significance as the 'karmsthali' of BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh, who played a pivotal role in the Ram Temple movement. With the BJP aiming to consolidate Hindu votes transcending caste barriers, the Ram factor assumes critical importance in its electoral strategy.

Shifting Alliances & Electoral Speculations

Moreover, with shifting alliances and emerging political dynamics, experts speculate on the potential implications for the upcoming election. The BSP's alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) in the previous election has undergone transformations, with the RLD aligning with the BJP and Mayawati's party contesting independently. Rahul Gandhi's outreach efforts and alliances with regional parties may influence minority and Dalit votes, adding complexity to the electoral landscape.

As the political narrative unfolds, all eyes are on Meerut, where Arun Govil's candidacy symbolises the BJP's strategic alignment with the sentiments surrounding the Ram Temple issue, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle in the days to come.