Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Address Mega Rally In UP's Meerut On March 30

Lucknow: As the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections begins, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a series of rallies, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to address a massive gathering in Meerut on March 30.

"As Prime Minister Modi will kickstart the election campaign from the heartland of western Uttar Pradesh, BJP's ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will also take part," a senior BJP leader said.

PM's mega rally expected to elevate political fervor in western UP

As preparations for the rally gain momentum, BJP leaders are gearing up to ensure its success. The rally is expected to elevate the political fervor in western Uttar Pradesh.

Of particular significance is the participation of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Jayant, who will share the stage with PM Modi. This marks the first time Chaudhary Jayant will be seen alongside PM Modi, adding a distinctive dimension to the event.

The convergence of PM Modi and Chaudhary Jayant on the political platform underscores the evolving dynamics of alliances and the strategic imperatives shaping the electoral landscape.

The rally in Meerut holds the promise of setting the tone for a spirited electoral contest in the region, as the BJP gears up to galvanize support and consolidate its electoral base.