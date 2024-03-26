‘Shakti Swaroopa’: PM Modi Speaks To Sandeshkhali Survivor & BJP Basirhat Candidate Rekha Patra On Phone; Listen To Full Audio Clip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 26) called Rekha Patra, the BJP candidate from Basirhat and one of the Sandeshkhali victims.
The Prime Minister spoke to her about her campaign preparations and support among people for the BJP.
Rekha Patra, during the phone conv ersation, also shared the ordeals faced by women in Sandeshkhali. The Prime Minister also called her "Shakti Swaroopa" during the phone conversation.
Sandeshkhali Horror
Several women had started protesting in January this year against the alleged asault by TMC councillor Shahjahan Sheikh. Finally, after days of evading, Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested by West Bengal police and is under custody currently.
(This is breaking news. More details to follow)