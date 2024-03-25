Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Declares 13 Candidates In 2nd List; Denies Tickets To 9 Sitting MPs

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

In a notable move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its second list of 13 candidates, indicating a significant tactical shift in its political strategy as it dropped nine sitting MPs.

Among the prominent changes, BJP MP Varun Gandhi's ticket from Pilibhit has been revoked, with Uttar Pradesh's PWD Minister Jitin Prasada slated to contest from the constituency, signalling a shift in leadership dynamics. Additionally, Anoop Valmiki, a minister in the UP government, has been nominated to contest from Hathras.

As anticipated, Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter, Sanghmitra Maurya, has been denied a ticket, paving the way for Durvijay Shakya to contest from Budaun. Other candidates include Sarvesh Singh from Moradabad, Raghav Lakhanpal from Saharanpur, Satish Gautam from Aligarh, Ramesh Awasthi from Kanpur, Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, Chhatrapal Gangwar from Bareilly, and Arun Govil from Meerut.

The candidate list boasts diversity, with representation from various backgrounds, including seven from the general category, three scheduled castes, two from Other Backward Classes (OBC), and one scheduled tribe.

Notably, the nine MPs denied tickets in this round are Rajendra Aggarwal from Meerut, retired General VK Singh from Ghaziabad, Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur, Sanghamitra Maurya from Badaun, Santosh Gangwar from Bareilly, Upendra Singh Rawat from Barabanki, Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit, Rajveer Diler from Hathras, and Akshaybar Lal from Bahraich.

This strategic move by the BJP underscores its commitment to reshaping its electoral strategy and adapting to the changing political landscape ahead of the crucial elections.

Key Contested Seats: A Closer Look

Sultanpur: Maneka Gandhi's Candidacy

Maneka Gandhi secured victory from Sultanpur on a BJP ticket in 2019. Previously, in 2014, her son Varun Gandhi represented this constituency. Dr. Sanjay Singh of the Congress held the seat in 2009. Despite her electoral success, Maneka Gandhi remains on the periphery within the BJP, seldom appearing in party functions or meetings. Nevertheless, the BJP has once again nominated her from Sultanpur.

Pilibhit: Varun Gandhi Replaced by Minister Jitin Prasad

Varun Gandhi, who won from Pilibhit on a BJP ticket in 2019, now sees his candidacy revoked. Prior to him, his mother, Maneka Gandhi, served as MP in 2014, while Varun himself won the seat in 2009. Like his mother, Varun Gandhi finds himself marginalized within the BJP. Moreover, he has been actively critical of the Central Government on social media platforms. Consequently, Varun Gandhi's ticket has been canceled from Pilibhit, with Minister Jitin Prasad being nominated in his place.

Kanpur: Ramesh Awasthi's Nomination

Satyadev Pachauri clinched victory from Kanpur on a BJP ticket in 2019. Previously, in 2014, Murli Manohar Joshi represented the constituency for the BJP, while in 2009, it was under Congress control, with Shri Prakash Jaiswal emerging victorious. Notably, Jaiswal served as a minister in the Congress-led Central Government. The BJP has now chosen to nominate Ramesh Awasthi for the upcoming elections.

Badaun: Swami Prasad's Daughter Denied Ticket

Sanghamitra Maurya emerged victorious from Badaun in 2019. She is the daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya. Previously, in both 2014 and 2009, the seat was won by Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. However, Sanghamitra's candidacy has been revoked, and the BJP has fielded Durvijay Shakya in her place.

Suspense on three seats

Kaiserganj: Brij Bhushan Singh, a three-time MP from this constituency, faced allegations of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers, leading to his resignation from the Wrestling Federation. Amid controversy, speculations abound regarding the status of his candidacy, though no official declaration has been made.

Prayagraj: Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who switched from the Congress to the BJP, currently holds the seat from Prayagraj since 2019. In 2014, it was won by Shyama Charan Gupta of the BJP, while in 2009, it was held by Revati Raman Singh of the Samajwadi Party. Given the historical significance of Prayagraj, being the ancestral home of the Gandhi family, the BJP has decided to withhold the nomination for now.

Rae Bareli: Sonia Gandhi, the incumbent MP since 2004, announced her decision not to contest the upcoming elections. Rae Bareli has long been a stronghold of the Congress party. In line with Sonia Gandhi's decision, the BJP has also refrained from announcing a candidate for this seat.