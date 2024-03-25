'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar': Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Reiterates PM Modi's Pitch

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma |

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reiterated the "400 seats pitch" while celebrating Holi in Lucknow and said that once again, the PM Narendra Modi-led government will be formed in the country.

The Deputy CM celebrated Holi with joy and fervour and extended his greetings to the people of the country.

Talking to ANI, Maurya said, "I extend my greetings on this festival of colours, Holi. 'Vipaksh Me Macha Hai Hahakar, Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar, Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar."

Meanwhile, with chartbusters in the background and gulaal in the air, Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur celebrated Holi at his residence in Shimla and extended his greetings to all countrymen.

Thakur's Festive Spirit & Confidence In BJP's Electoral Success

Thakur was also seen dancing with people to folk songs during the Holi celebrations at his residence. Exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all four seats in the state, Thakur said, "Greetings to everyone on this festival of colours. It is a matter of joy for all of us that we celebrate the festival by leaving behind all bitterness.

The situation is different this time: the biggest festival of democracy, the Lok Sabha elections and the Himachal Pradesh by-elections are before us. We will celebrate that as well. Candidates have been declared for all 4 seats in Himachal. My best wishes to all of them for their victory. We will win all 4 seats in the state."

Kangana Ranaut's Political Entry

When asked about fielding Kangana Ranaut from Mandi for the Lok Sabha polls, the Himachal Pradesh LoP said that the he is confident that she will register a massive victory.

"The field of politics might be new for her but I have seen that she has brought laurels to Himachal in whatever field she has worked in. She has a bold image and a clear stand on 'Hinduvadi image'. I am confident that she will handle things in politics in a fantastic manner. I am confident that she will register a massive victory," he said.

BJP's Nomination Strategy For Lok Sabha Elections

The BJP on Sunday released its fifth list of 111 candidates for Lok Sabha elections and fielded Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut from Mandi and Rajeev Bharadwaj from Kangra. The BJP had earlier nominated Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur and Suresh Kashyap from Shimla as its candidates.

The parliamentary elections for the 543 constituencies will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.