Kangana Named BJP Candidate From Mandi: Netizens Demand THIS Actor As I.N.D.I.A Candidate

Actress Kangana Ranaut is the choice for the Bhartiya Janta Party to contend from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Soon after the news broke out netizens could not keep their calm and started a meme fest on social media platform suggesting actors for the seats

A X user suggested that actor Hrithik Roshan should be given the seat from Mandi through I.N.D.I.A alliance in his post the user writes, "Hi INDIA, Please give the MP ticket for Mandi to Hrithik Roshan."

To the post another user commented, that Aditya Pancholi should be the election officer, to that another user commented and said that singer Dilijit Dosanjh would be the perfect match.

Relatin" to the earlier controversy between Hrithik and Kangana another user writes, "Yes, it's time to get out of the mail and fight!".

Another user commented "Brother is right, if this happens then the competition will be fierce."

Kangana's Conveys Her Gratitude Through X Post

After the Bhartiya Janta Party, announced its 5th list of candidates, which revealed that actress Kangana Ranaut would be vying for the Bhartiya Janta Party. Kangana took to social media X and said, "“My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks,” Kangana wrote on X.

BJP's 5th List Of Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday unveiled its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election which includes prominent figures such as Naveen Jindal contesting from Kurukshetra in Haryana, actress Kangana Ranaut vying for the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh, and Jagadish Shettar competing from Belgaum in Karnataka. The party has also fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Hrithik Kangana Controversy

Back in 2014, The feud between Kangana and Hrithik over their alleged romantic relationship came in foray. When Kangana insisted that she was in a relationship with the actor at one point, despite his continued denial that he ever had an affair with the actress.