Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘Honoured And Elated To Officially Join BJP,’ Says Actress Kangana Ranaut After Party Fileds Her From Mandi In Himachal Pradesh

Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its fifth list of candidates on Sunday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which included actress Kangana Ranaut as a contender for the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh, she expressed her gratitude to the party in a post on X.

“My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks,” Kangana wrote on X.

My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday unveiled its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election which includes prominent figures such as Naveen Jindal contesting from Kurukshetra in Haryana, actress Kangana Ranaut vying for the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh, and Jagadish Shettar competing from Belgaum in Karnataka. The party has also fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Earlier, on Friday, the party had disclosed its fourth list comprising 15 candidates, predominantly focusing on constituencies in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier announcements by the BJP included their first list of 195 candidates on March 2, notably highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's candidacy from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, for the third consecutive term. The subsequent release of the second list on March 13 comprised 75 candidates, among whom were 11 Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Singh Thakur, and Pralhad Joshi.