Uttar Pradesh: Lawyers Beat Up Collectorate Police Post In-Charge In Maharajganj; Video Goes Viral

Screengrab

A group of lawyers mercilessly beat up a Collectorate police post in-charge in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on Wednesday. A video of the brawl went viral on social media, with people questioning the law and order situation in the state.

The incident happened at at the local tehsil office when Collectorate police post in-charge Durgesh Singh found himself at the centre of a violent confrontation with the lawyers on Wednesday. According to reports, the lawyers went to the Superintendent of Police to complain about Singh.

However, things took a turn for worse after they saw Singh at the office, infuriating the lawyers. The group then charged at Singh and began physically assaulting him.

Watch the video below

The viral video showed the lawyers holding Singh and hitting him continuously. He managed to get away from their clutches and tried to calm them down, however, the angry group continued to beat him.

The incident has raised questions about the law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"The video is from Maharajganj district, those who are being beaten are the inspectors of UP Police and those who are beating are the lawyers who are called protectors of the law. Everything is fine in rest of UP," an X user posted, reacting to the video.

"In Maharajganj, the lawyers beating Durgesh Singh. What will I have to see now, oh God," stated another user.

"This video is from Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, in which it can be seen that a lawyer is running and beating an inspector. When the one who gives security is not safe. So what will be the condition of the general public?" asked another X user.