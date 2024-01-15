Uttar Pradesh: RPF Constable, Impersonating As CBI Official, Nabbed For Extortion & Forgery In Muzaffarnagar | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an impostor posing as a CBI official in a case registered against him.

A case was registered against a Constable, Railway Protection Force (RPF), resident of District Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) on certain allegations, including impersonation as a CBI official and committing extortion & forgery, etc. The accused had come on deputation to CBI during July 2022 and was repatriated prematurely in March 2023 to his parent organisation RPF.

Allegations against the impostor

It was alleged that after repatriation from CBI, he had used a duplicate CBI Identity Card to impersonate as a CBI official posted in CBI (Head Office), Delhi, and took the assistance of Naya Mandi Police Station, Muzaffarnagar, (UP) to serve a forged Notice purportedly issued by CBI in a case to a businessman of Muzaffarnagar.

It was further alleged that the accused had demanded money from the businessman for getting him relief in the said CBI case. It was also alleged that the accused threatened the businessman to strike a compromise with another person in a land dispute matter that was under litigation between them.

Searches conducted; further investigation underway

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi & Meerut, which led to the recovery of forged documents, including a fake CBI Identity Card, a forged Notice u/s 91 of CrPC purportedly issued by CBI in a criminal case, and other incriminating documents. Further, incriminating documents were also recovered during the search at the residential premises of the said another person in District Meerut.

The accused is being produced today before the Court of CMM, RADC, New Delhi. The investigation is continuing.