 CBI Files FIR Against Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power For Causing ₹191Crore Loss To SJVN
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCBI Files FIR Against Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power For Causing ₹191Crore Loss To SJVN

CBI Files FIR Against Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power For Causing ₹191Crore Loss To SJVN

After filing the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations, including offices of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power and Power and Energy Consultants.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

The CBI has filed an FIR against Chennai-based Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power, representatives of Power and Energy Consultants and retired officials of SJVN for allegedly causing a ₹191-crore loss to the PSU due to irregularities in setting up its wind power project in Ahmednagar, officials said. 

CBI conducted search ops at seven locations 

After filing the FIR, the agency conducted searches at seven locations, including offices of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power and Power and Energy Consultants, they said. 

The search operation on Tuesday was spread across the premises of the accused in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Samana in Punjab's Patiala district and Chennai, they said. Queries sent to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power and Power Energy Consultants remained unanswered.

Read Also
CBI Probes Alleged Railway Exam Paper Leak, Case Registered Against Mumbai's Aptech Ltd
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses Narwekar Of Falsehood Regarding Internal Elections, Shares 2018 National...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses Narwekar Of Falsehood Regarding Internal Elections, Shares 2018 National...

CBI Files FIR Against Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power For Causing ₹191Crore Loss To SJVN

CBI Files FIR Against Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power For Causing ₹191Crore Loss To SJVN

'Elected Leaders Jumping Parties Brazenly,' Says Congress Prithviraj Chavan, Demands Overhaul Of...

'Elected Leaders Jumping Parties Brazenly,' Says Congress Prithviraj Chavan, Demands Overhaul Of...

SC Extends Interim Bail To Ex-Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik For 6 Months

SC Extends Interim Bail To Ex-Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik For 6 Months

Mumbai Crime: Man Booked For Wife's Killing Acquitted After Court Observed Discrepancy In Recovery...

Mumbai Crime: Man Booked For Wife's Killing Acquitted After Court Observed Discrepancy In Recovery...