CBI Files FIR Against Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power For Causing ₹191Crore Loss To SJVN

Representative Image | File

The CBI has filed an FIR against Chennai-based Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power, representatives of Power and Energy Consultants and retired officials of SJVN for allegedly causing a ₹191-crore loss to the PSU due to irregularities in setting up its wind power project in Ahmednagar, officials said.

CBI conducted search ops at seven locations

After filing the FIR, the agency conducted searches at seven locations, including offices of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power and Power and Energy Consultants, they said.

The search operation on Tuesday was spread across the premises of the accused in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Samana in Punjab's Patiala district and Chennai, they said. Queries sent to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power and Power Energy Consultants remained unanswered.