 Uttar Pradesh: 9 Kids On DJ's Vehicle Get Electric Shock While Celebrating Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha In Amethi (Watch Video)
The incident took place during a Shobha Yatra taken out to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The condition of one of the injured kids is said to be critical.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
One of the injured kids in hospital | X

Amethi, January 22: At least nine children were electrocuted while they were celebrating the Ram temple consecration on a vehicle carrying DJ sound system in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, January 22. The incident took place during a Shobha Yatra taken out to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The condition of one of the injured kids is said to be critical.

According to reports, a Shobha Yatra was carried out in Amethi to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple. A vehicle carrying DJ sound system was part of the procession. During the celebrations, nine kids who were on the vehicle received an electric jolt, leading to a panic among revllers. Following the incident, the injured kids were rushed to a nearby hospital. The condition of one of the nine children is said to be serious.

Kid Electrocuted During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Celebration Receiving Treatment:

VIDEO: Woman Gives Birth To Baby Boy On Pran Pratishtha Day In UP's Sambhal, Father Names Him 'Ram'
article-image

Here's What Caused The Incident

The DJ vehicle had a flag tied to a tall iron rod. During the procession, the rod came in contact with a high-tension wire and the children on the vehicle were struck with high-voltage electric shock. After the incident, senior police officers and officials from the administration reached the spot and met some of the injured kids at the hospital. The identities of the injured children were not immediately known.

