VIDEO: Woman Gives Birth To Baby Boy On Pran Pratishtha Day In UP's Sambhal, Father Names Him 'Ram' | Twitter

Sambhal: A baby was born at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday. The father of the child has named his kid 'Ram' as the kid was born on the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The father also recited Ram Mantra into his ears

The father of the child also tied a special and sacred thread around the child's neck and also recited the Ram Mantra into his ears. Their happiness knew no boundary as the child was born on January 22.

PM Modi inaugurated the much awaited temple

The excitement for the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple in Ayodhya is at its peak as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much awaited temple and dedicated it to the nation on Monday. The grand event that kick started on January 16 ended with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today. The same amount of excitement was witnessed among the mothers to be in Ayodhya. They all wanted to deliver their babies on the auspicious day.

Mothers to be asked their doctors to deliver their babies on the sacred date

There were reports that the mothers to be asked their doctors to deliver their babies on the sacred date. The women who were going to give birth to their children prior to January 22 asked their doctors to delay their delivery and the women who were supposed to give birth to their children after January 22 asked their doctors for premature delivery. They all wanted their deliveries on this day as they believed that if they give birth to their on this day, Lord Ram will come to their homes.

Ruchi's son has brought double happiness to her

In Chandosi, Sambhal, a combined medical facility witnessed the delivery of a newborn by a woman named Ruchi. The joy among the devotees of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, celebrating the consecration of the Ram Temple, is immense. Similarly, the birth of Ruchi's son has brought double happiness to her and her family. Ruchi's husband, Vishal, mentioned that their joy has increased, and they have named their son 'Ram.'