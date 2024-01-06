C-Section Planned For January 22: Expecting Mothers Want Their Babies Delivered On Ram Mandir Inauguration Day In Ayodhya | Representational image

The consecration ceremony or Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held on Monday (January 22, 2024). The day is of huge celebration not only for Uttar Pradesh but for the entire country. However, the doctors in Uttar Pradesh are getting weird requests from expecting mothers. They are requesting the doctors to proceed with the delivery of their child on the auspicious date of January 22.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The Sanatan Dharma followers have marked the date as sacred as the day when Pran Pratishtha ceremonies will be held for Ram Lalla in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Narendra Modi will be present in Ayodhya along with other BJP leaders and CMs of the states on the auspicious occasion. There are reports that the pregnant women who are admitted to the hospitals are requesting that the doctors hold their delivery until January 22.

Women requesting for premature delivery

The other women who are expecting the delivery of their babies on later dates are also asking their doctors for premature delivery of their child. They are also asking the doctors for the delivery to take place on January 22. The women are excited about Pran Pratishtha and want Ram Lalla to arrive at their houses. There are also reports that the women who will deliver their kids on the big day will name them after Lord Ram.

The consecration ceremony will commence from January 16

The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will commence from January 16 and will end on January 22 with Pran Pratishtha rituals. There are reports that the event will be celebrated on a large scale in Ayodhya amid the presence of lakhs of devotees in Ayodhya. The Uttar Pradesh government has made the necessary arrangements for the huge celebrations.