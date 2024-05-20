'Sick!': Swati Maliwal Reacts To Reports Of Discussion Over Her Attire Seen In CCTV Footage Of Delhi CM Residence

AAP MP Swati Maliwal | ANI

Ex-Delhi Commission for Women chief and Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reacted to the ongoing discussion about her attire, which she was wearing when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar attacked her inside Kejriwal's house on May 13.

Reacting to a post on X, which claimed that a Delhi minister and another person were discussing the buttons on Swati Maliwal's kurta while zooming in on the image, the AAP MP wrote, "Sick!"

Swati Maliwal's close aide Vandana Singh, in a post on X, wrote, "There is a limit to stooping. Two men are zooming in on Swati Ji's kurta and discussing its buttons, one of whom is a minister from Delhi. They are talking about whether the kurta she is wearing has buttons or not."

"Let me tell you that there are buttons on the kurta, and what is written in the FIR is true. Both the kurta and the jeans are with the police for forensic investigation. Don't worry, all the evidence is there," she added.

कुर्ता… — Vandana Singh (@VandanaSsingh) May 19, 2024

Swati Maliwal in her complaint to Delhi police has stated that Kejriwal's aide Bibhav pounced on her, and pulled her shirt.

She alleged that Bibhav hit her on stomach and slapped her 7-8 times.

Medico-legal Case report

Notably, Swati Maliwal had a bruise of the size of 3x2 centimetre over the "proximal left leg dorsal aspect" and another bruise of the size of 2x2 centimetre over her "right cheek below her right eye", as per Medico-legal Case report released on May 18.

The Aam Aadmi Party has voiced support for Bibhav Kumar. AAP leader Atishi stated that Swati Maliwal arrived at the Chief Minister's residence without an appointment, claiming she intended to make accusations against Arvind Kejriwal. The party also released an alleged video showing the MP arguing with the security personnel at Kejriwal's house.

The AAP leader said that the former DCW chief was being used as a 'pawn' and was made to 'hatch this conspiracy' using an old Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case as leverage.

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Bibhav in the Swati Maliwal Assault case.