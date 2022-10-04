Woman dances on ‘Kanta Laga’ song at Ram Leela event in UP’s Sambhal, police book organisers; video surfaces

Wikepedia

Sambhal: An FIR has been lodged against 10 members of a Ramlila committee here after a video of an "indecent" dance being performed on a stage surfaced on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The investigation revealed that the video was from Panwasa village, Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, an FIR was lodged against members of the Ramlila committee and two to three unidentified performers were also booked, he said The members have also been warned against indulging in any such action again, the Additional SP said.