 Uttar Pradesh Horror: Bodies Of 2 Minor Girls Found Hanging In Kanpur; Family Alleges Gangrape, Murder By Kiln Contractor & His Associates
IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Representational Image

In a shocking incident, bodies of two minor girls were found hanging from a tree with a scarf in Ghatampur area in Kanpur on Thursday.

The family members have accused a kiln contractor and two others of gangrape and murder, the police said, adding that prima facie, it seemed to be a case of suicide. The police and forensic team arrived at the spot on the information of the villagers and inspected the incident site.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The Kanpur Police have registered a case under the sections of gang rape of minor girls, POCSO and abetment to suicide. The police have taken all three named accused into custody.

'Culprits will not be spared'

DCP South Zone Ravindra Kumar said that the bodies were found hanging from the tree near the kiln located in the village of Ghatampur Kotwali.

"The culprits will not be spared. The police will take strict action," the official said.

According to reports, there is a brick kiln owned by one Raja Siddiqui in Barauli village located in Ghatampur Kotwali area. The victims are daughters of two labourers who work at the brick kiln and live with their families at the kiln site. The girls had went missing on Wednesday night.

