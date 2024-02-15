 Rajasthan Horror: 16-Year-Old Coaching Student Gangraped; 4 NEET Aspirants Arrested
The incident occurred on February 10 and the case was registered under POCSO and related sections on February 13.

article-image
Representational Photo

A case of alleged gangrape of a 16-year-old coaching student has come to light in Kota. The police have arrested four boys preparing for NEET.

The incident took place in the Kunhadi police station area. ASP Uma Sharma said that the victim is from UP and has been preparing for NEET in Kota for about a year. The incident occurred on February 10 and the case was registered under POCSO and related sections on February 13. After investigating the case, all four accused were arrested from the Landmark area on Wednesday.

article-image

The police said that the victim had befriended a boy from UP through social media who was preparing for NEET and living in a rented flat in the Landmark area of the city.

On February 10, the boy had called the victim to meet him at his flat. Three friends of the boy were also present at the flat and allegedly gang-raped the victim.

article-image

The victim got depressed after the incident and was thinking of committing suicide. Her friends got her counselling when the incident came to light and a case was registered.

The police said that all four accused are preparing for NEET and are around 18 to 19 years of age, however, their identity have not been disclosed but sources said that one of the accused is from Bengal. While the other three students are from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

