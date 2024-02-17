MP Shocker: Wife Of Rape Accused Gangraped, Set Afire By Victim's Family

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, where the wife of a rape accused was allegedly gangraped by three men and set afire, police said on Saturday.

The victim has sustained 80% burns, and her condition is said to be critical. She was referred to Gwalior for advanced medical treatment.

According to information, the matter is in Chandpur village, in the Amba police station area of Morena district. Amba police station in-charge Alok Parihar said that in January, a rape case was registered against the victim's husband on the complaint of a woman from Chandpur village. He was recently released from jail.

The victim had gone to talk to the woman, who had accused her husband of rape, to convince her to withdraw the complaint. During this, three people caught her and allegedly gang-raped her. When she started running away, the woman, along with two family members, poured gasoline on her and set her afire.

The victim, in her police statement, accused the woman, her aunt, and her father of pouring petrol on her and setting her ablaze.

The condition of the victim is said to be critical, and she is undergoing treatment. After receiving the information, Morena police started the investigation.