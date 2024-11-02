 Uttar Pradesh: Hoax Bomb Threat Halts Bihar Sampark Kranti Express At Gonda Station
The bomb threat comes amid a wave of similar rumours circulating at airports, railway stations, and other crowded places across the country. The sudden scare caused panic at Gonda railway station, turning it into a secure zone for a period. After an extensive search revealed no threats, officials were relieved and allowed the train to depart after 2 hours.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Chaos erupted at the Gonda railway station when a bomb threat was reported on the 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express train, which was travelling from Darbhanga to Delhi.

The train was halted at Gonda station, where all coaches, the engine, and the guard's compartment were thoroughly checked in response to the alert.

Statement Of Inspector Narendra Pal Singh

Inspector Narendra Pal Singh in Gonda, said, "The Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police conducted a thorough investigation in collaboration with railway officials and a magistrate. A dog squad team searched every corner of the station, and everything was checked. However, the bomb threat turned out to be a false alarm, but the train had to be stopped for about two hours, causing significant distress to the passengers."

The bomb threat comes amid a wave of similar rumours circulating at airports, railway stations, and other crowded places across the country.

The sudden scare caused panic at Gonda railway station, turning it into a secure zone for a period. After an extensive search revealed no threats, officials were relieved and allowed the train to depart after 2 hours.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

