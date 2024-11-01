 Mumbai: Sahar Police Book Unknown Suspect For Hoax Bomb Threat Targeting 70 Flights, Including Air India And IndiGo
The Sahar police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly issuing a hoax bomb threat to 70 flights on October 29. The accused sent the threat via the ‘adamlanza202’ account on X to Air India and IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 12:01 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai | File photo

According to the FIR, The bomb threat list included eight arriving flights and eight departing flights in Mumbai. Security agencies swiftly examined these flights and found nothing suspicious.

Around 5.22pm, the accused posted, “There are pipe bombs onboard the following flights,” and listed the flight numbers of 70 Air India and IndiGo flights. Airline staff immediately notified security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) control room, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and other relevant departments. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) promptly organised a meeting between 5.48pm and 5.59pm.

The BTAC declared it a nonspecific call and instructed the filing of a complaint with police. Nitin Brahmne, 46, a senior associate at Air India, filed a complaint.

The case has been registered under section 29 of the Aircraft Act (committing an act likely to endanger the safety of an aircraft or its passengers or crew) and under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 351(4) (criminal intimidation), and 353(1)(b) (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

