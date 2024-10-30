 Mumbai: Sahar Police Book Unidentified Individual For Hoax Bomb Threat To 62 Flights, Including IndiGo And Air India
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sahar Police Book Unidentified Individual For Hoax Bomb Threat To 62 Flights, Including IndiGo And Air India

Mumbai: Sahar Police Book Unidentified Individual For Hoax Bomb Threat To 62 Flights, Including IndiGo And Air India

The Sahar police have booked an unidentified individual for issuing a hoax bomb threat to as many as 62 flights, including that of IndiGo, Air India and Vistara, on October 28.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 05:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport | File photo

Mumbai: The Sahar police have booked an unidentified individual for issuing a hoax bomb threat to as many as 62 flights, including that of IndiGo, Air India and Vistara, on October 28. “Hi, there are bombs onboard the MENTIONED (flight numbers) planes. Contact me:shaikha.nasser20077@gmail.com. Many lives will be lost today,” read the post uploaded on X.

According to the FIR, the threat was uploaded from the handle 'Mandaimassacre' between 2.15pm and 2.45pm, tagging the said carriers. The airline staff immediately notified security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Nagpur Cops Identify 35-Year-Old Man Behind Series Of Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines;...
article-image

Of 62 flights, four were scheduled to land in Mumbai and seven to depart from the city. No suspicious items was found onboard any of the planes.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP Candidate; BJP Supports Daughter Sana
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP Candidate; BJP Supports Daughter Sana
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Discontent Grows Among BJP Leaders In Pune Over Nominations Amid Alliance With Ajit Pawar's NCP
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Discontent Grows Among BJP Leaders In Pune Over Nominations Amid Alliance With Ajit Pawar's NCP
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim Constituency Despite Pressure From BJP And Party Leaders
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim Constituency Despite Pressure From BJP And Party Leaders
Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages On WhatsApp Group
Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages On WhatsApp Group
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim...

Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages...

Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages...

Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Constitute Committee To Investigate Misuse Of Public Funds On...

Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Constitute Committee To Investigate Misuse Of Public Funds On...

Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To LIC Over Staff Requisition For Election Duty

Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To LIC Over Staff Requisition For Election Duty