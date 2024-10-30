Mumbai: Sahar Police Book Unidentified Individual For Hoax Bomb Threat To 62 Flights, Including IndiGo And Air India

Mumbai Airport | File photo

Mumbai: The Sahar police have booked an unidentified individual for issuing a hoax bomb threat to as many as 62 flights, including that of IndiGo, Air India and Vistara, on October 28. “Hi, there are bombs onboard the MENTIONED (flight numbers) planes. Contact me:shaikha.nasser20077@gmail.com. Many lives will be lost today,” read the post uploaded on X.

According to the FIR, the threat was uploaded from the handle 'Mandaimassacre' between 2.15pm and 2.45pm, tagging the said carriers. The airline staff immediately notified security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Of 62 flights, four were scheduled to land in Mumbai and seven to depart from the city. No suspicious items was found onboard any of the planes.