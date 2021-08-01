Uttar Pradesh: HM Amit Shah lays foundation of Vindhyachal corridor project

Lucknow: After Kashi Vishwanath, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh is making a similar corridor in famous Vindhyachal temple at Mirzapur. The union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid foundation for Vindhyachal corridor in Mirzapur.

The Vindhyachal Corridor Project (VCP) is estimated to cost Rs 150 crore. Besides a rope way has also been started for devotees to reach temple complex at an expense of Rs 16 crore.

The Yogi Adityanath government in UP is working on several such projects in religious cities of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Chitrakoot and Mirzapur.

According to commissioner Mirzapur, Yogeshwar Ram Mishra the proposed corridor at Vindhyachal will ease the access to the Devi temple from road alongside of river Ganga.

Under this project, the state government would construct guesthouses, dining hall and medical centre on international standard. The road leading to temple would be widened and encroachments in way is to be removed.

On the tunes of Kashi Vihswanath corridor in Varanasi, the state government would provide compensation to those whose houses and land is to be acquired for the widening work.