Uttar Pradesh: Hindon River turns red as illegal dyeing units continue to pollute, villagers fear contamination

Facebook

In a disturbing development, a section of the Hindon River flowing through Bahlolpur village in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has taken on a deep red hue, leaving the local residents deeply concerned.

However, this is not an unfamiliar sight for the villagers, who have grown accustomed to witnessing the river's waters change color, ranging from red to yellow and even pitch black. The cause of this alarming phenomenon can be attributed to the presence of several illegal dyeing units that have sprung up in the vicinity, according to a report by the Times of India.

Persistent issue

Despite numerous directives from the government and judiciary, the problem of sewage and industrial waste being discharged into the Hindon River persists. The river serves as a tributary to the Yamuna River, exacerbating concerns about its pollution levels. Sonu Yadav, an octogenarian who has resided along the riverbank for his entire life, expressed his distress, likening the recent blood-red appearance of the water to a metaphorical representation of the river "bleeding to death."

Yadav reminisced about a time when the village had no dyeing units or residential colonies, and the river teemed with fish while villagers cultivated crops along its banks. However, those days are long gone, as the fish population has disappeared, and the once fertile farmlands have been replaced by a contaminated cesspool, lamented Yadav in his conversation with the Times of India.

To draw attention to this environmental crisis, environmentalist Vikrant Tongad shared a photograph of the red-tinted Hindon River water on Facebook.

Steps toward solving the problem

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has acknowledged the gravity of the situation and has taken steps to address it. The UPPCB has called for the disconnection of power supply to these illicit dyeing units, estimating that more than 30 such establishments are currently operational in the area.

Praveen Kumar, the regional officer of UPPCB, reported that a video depicting the release of red dye into the river was received on Monday. In response, a team was promptly dispatched to the location, identifying ten such units; however, the actual number is believed to be higher. Kumar stated that they have requested the Noida authorities to sever the power connections to these unauthorized units.

Unfortunately, these actions may come too late for the villagers of Bahlolpur, as they have ceased using water from the river due to concerns about contamination. The dire state of the Hindon River underscores the pressing need for immediate and comprehensive measures to safeguard the environment and protect the health and well-being of the local communities affected by this ongoing ecological crisis.