Maharashtra pollution control panel issues show-cause notice to Thane company for releasing toxins Waldhuni river

Thane: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Saturday, December 24, issued a show cause notice to Sai Fertilizers and Phosphate Private Limited at Anandnagar in Ambernath MIDC for polluting the Waldhuni river by releasing the dangerous chemical in the river.

The MPCB has issued a show-cause notice and asked the company to explain why the water and electricity supply of the company should not be disconnected.

The MPCB officials and environmentalists from Ambernath and Ulhasnagar area said that a large amount of foam was seen in Waldhuni river on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

The MPCB officials kept a look on the Waldhuni river for a few days and also visited the sites and found that the chemical was released from Sai Fertilizers and Phosphate Pvt Ltd and it was polluting the river.

Shashikant Dayma, a social activist from Ulhasnagar said, "In order to conserve Waldhuni, a few months ago with the help of Ambernath civic body and some social organizations of the city, the river was cleaned from Anand Nagar MIDC to Shiv Mandir area. During and after the cleanliness drive, some irresponsible companies in Anand Nagar MIDC continued to discharge untreated sewage into the river."

Dayma further alleged that despite everything, MPCB continually ignored the water pollution.

"Two days back layers of foam were seen spreading at various across the river in the morning. MPCB took cognizance of it following complaints from environmentalists. The MPCB officials inspected the companies and drains in MIDC and after this inspection, it has come to light that chemicals has been released by Sai Fertilizers," Dayma added.

Babasaheb Kukde, Sub Divisional Officer of MPCB said, "We have issued a show cause notice to the company Sai Fertilizers and Phosphates Private Limited for polluting the Waldhuni river. We have given them seven days to reply."