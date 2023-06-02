Uttar Pradesh: State reels under heatwave, power cuts make it worse

Uttar Pradesh: Heatwave goes unabated as city & villages face power cuts with rise in demand | File/ Representative Image

Lucknow: As Uttar Pradesh sizzles, the cities as well as villages have been facing acute power crisis. The rise in temperature has belied the tall claims of Yogi Government regarding uninterrupted power supply in the cities and 18 hours to the villages. With rise in mercury the daily demand of electricity is making new records. For the first time in history, the demand of electricity in UP has crossed 26,000 megawatt last week making it hard for the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to maintain supply even in big cities.

Rising mercury levels & increase in demand of daily electricity

Though the drizzles twice in May coupled with strong wind eased the pressure of power supply and provided some relief to people from the scorching heat for some days, last week the heatwave continued in UP. In most parts of the state the temperature is above 40 degrees. In the last 24 hours, Jhansi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Lalitpur, Kaushambi, Banda and Agra recorded more than 42 degrees temperature.

Monsoon might be delayed in UP this year

According to the weather reports, the monsoon in UP might be delayed this year. Unlike previous years, the monsoon is likely to hit UP by June 25 which would put more pressure on the electricity supply. As per the officials, the demand in UP on May 1 was 14,675 megawatt which has now gone up to 26,100 megawatt in the first week of June. The high demand may continue till the third week of this month, said UPPCL officials. According to them, to cope with the increased demand, the corporation would purchase electricity from the energy exchange. Besides, the closed power plants have also been repaired and made operational.

Attempts being made to generate more electricity

In May this year, generation of 660 megawatt from Jawaharpur and 670 from Obra power plant was started. However, despite all these arrangements, the villages in UP have been facing power cuts of 6 to 8 hours every day while cities for 4 hours.

