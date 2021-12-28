Uttar Pradesh: 'Gundaraj, Mafiaraj' during Akhilesh Yadav's regime, attacks BJP President J P Nadda

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday said during the rule of the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister there were "Gundaraj" and "Mafiaraj".

Addressing a public meeting under Jan Vishwas Yatra here, Nadda said, "Our Akhilesh Bhai sometimes goes out on a yatra and sometimes gets quarantined. This is his 'Jhansa Yatra'. He himself is free but his people and ministers are in jail. During his rule, there were gundaraj and mafiaraj. But we believe in holistic development and equality." "There were 700 riots during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav's government. Their words and actions never match. As chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav got the cases of 15 terrorists withdrawn, the court was also against it," the BJP chief added.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

