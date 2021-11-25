Goa Assembly polls: BJP president J P Nadda slams opposition parties, says 'they opposed people of India while opposing PM Modi'

Ahead of Goa Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been gearing up to regain it's power again in the state for third consecutive term. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda who has been to the poll bound state recalled former Goa chief minister and BJP leader Dr Manohar Parrikar.

JP Nadda while addressing party workers in Goa's capital city Panaji on Thursday said that Parrikar had dreamt of progress in lifestyle of people of Goa. I remember that when he was battling disease at the end, he inspected Atal-Setu bridge while wearing a life support system and had said, "How's the josh".

Further speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government's efforts when Covid-19 hit India in 2020, Nadda said that a task force was set up in April and India was prepared to develop its own vaccines.

Targetting the opposition parties he accused the parties of misleading the public regarding the covid management and vaccination drive.

He said "parties coming here now used to tell others to not get vaccinated, that trials haven't been done properly."

He further said that used to call it "Modi teeka", "BJP ka teeka". Taking a jibe at the opposition party leaders, he said, "today all they've received the vaccine. I ask them, "how was Modi teeka?" Did you receive protection from disease?

"They opposed the people of India while opposing PM and now they're asking for votes," he alleged.

Targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which have decided to fight the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, Nadda also urged the people of the state to shun these parties and walk on the path of development by strengthening the BJP.

Nadda praised the Pramod Sawant-led Goa government for its performance.

The BJP president also congratulated Goa for being the first state in the country to achieve the target of 100 per cent administration of the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines, and expressed confidence the entire eligible population in the state will soon become fully vaccinated.

Vaccination has helped the coastal state in the resumption of the tourism sector, which has seen an increase in the tourist footfalls from 15 lakh to 80 lakh.

Nadda said the central government supported the people of the country during the pandemic.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 05:09 PM IST