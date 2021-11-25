'We need to work towards code of conduct of society': JP Nadda tells BJP workers in Goa

Panaji: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Goa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda has asked the support of the party workers in the development of Goa and empowering the last man standing in the state.

Addressing the party workers in Panaji, Nadda said, "We need to work towards the code of conduct of the society. We need to work together in Goa, to develop the state under PM Modi's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayaas." "We need to work towards empowering the last man standing in the state," he added.

The BJP chief is on a two-day visit to Goa from Wednesday. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:33 PM IST