Uttar Pradesh govt orders probe after reports on kin of BJP leaders, officials grabbing land in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered a probe into reports of relatives of BJP leaders and government officials allegedly "usurping" land near the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the revenue department to probe the matter thoroughly," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the party's charge by putting out a tweet that "Hindutva robs under the guise of religion". Over the past few days, he has invoked the term 'Hindutva' to attack the BJP.

"Hindu follows the path of truth. Hindutva robs under the guise of religion," he said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging the news report that claimed MLAs, mayors, relatives of the commissioner, SDM and DIG bought land in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court announced the verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, clearing the way for construction of the Ram temple.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also sought to raise the issue but as he stood to speak, the House was adjourned sine die.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed it a "land scam", saying there is an "open loot of land inside Ayodhya city by people connected to the BJP".

"Respected Modiji, when will you open your mouth on this open loot? The Congress party, the people of the country and Ram Bhakts are asking these questions. Is this not treason? Is it anything less than treason? The BJP is now running the business of 'Andher Nagri, Chaupat Raja' in Ayodhya," he told reporters.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:17 AM IST