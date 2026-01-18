IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Bomb Threat Note Found On Tissue Paper | VIDEO

IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Lucknow Over Bomb Threat on tissue paper |

Lucknow: An IndiGoflight from Delhi to Bagdogra in West Bengal carrying 222 passengers made an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport on Sunday after a handwritten note on a tissue paper bearing the words "Plane mein bomb" (bomb on the plane) was found in the aircraft, police said.

The airline said that the plane was "diverted" to Lucknow after a "security threat" was detected on board.

All passengers, including eight infants, and seven crew members were safely evacuated, officials said, adding bomb disposal squads, security agencies and airport authorities launched a thorough check of the plane after it was parked in the isolation bay.

In a press statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said that a "security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6650 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra on 18 January due to which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow".

"Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks," it said.

"We are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the statement added.

According to officials, Air Traffic Control (ATC) received information at around 8.46 AM about a bomb threat on IndiGo flight 6E-6650. Acting on the alert and following prescribed security protocols, the aircraft was diverted and made a safe emergency landing at Lucknow airport at 9.17 am.

According to a statement issued by the Lucknow police commissionerate, after landing, the aircraft was immediately parked in an isolation bay.

A handwritten note on a tissue paper was found in the aircraft bearing the words "Plane mein bomb" (bomb on the plane), the police said.

Further investigation and necessary legal action are underway. The situation remains under control, they said.

