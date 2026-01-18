 IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Bomb Threat Note Found On Tissue Paper | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Bomb Threat Note Found On Tissue Paper | VIDEO

IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Bomb Threat Note Found On Tissue Paper | VIDEO

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra carrying 222 passengers, including eight infants, made an emergency landing at Lucknow after a handwritten note reading “Plane mein bomb” was found onboard. Passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and bomb disposal squads carried out thorough checks. Authorities say the situation remains under control.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Lucknow Over Bomb Threat on tissue paper |

Lucknow: An IndiGoflight from Delhi to Bagdogra in West Bengal carrying 222 passengers made an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport on Sunday after a handwritten note on a tissue paper bearing the words "Plane mein bomb" (bomb on the plane) was found in the aircraft, police said.

The airline said that the plane was "diverted" to Lucknow after a "security threat" was detected on board.

All passengers, including eight infants, and seven crew members were safely evacuated, officials said, adding bomb disposal squads, security agencies and airport authorities launched a thorough check of the plane after it was parked in the isolation bay.

In a press statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said that a "security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6650 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra on 18 January due to which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow".

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Skipper Michael Bracewell Missing From The Field As Daryl Mitchell Takes Charge As Captain
IND Vs NZ Final ODI: Skipper Michael Bracewell Missing From The Field As Daryl Mitchell Takes Charge As Captain
Shiv Sena's Manoj Katekar And Wife Vandana Achieves Historic Double Hat-Trick With Six Consecutive Wins In Bhiwandi Elections
Shiv Sena's Manoj Katekar And Wife Vandana Achieves Historic Double Hat-Trick With Six Consecutive Wins In Bhiwandi Elections
'We Were Chatting About Golf': Steve Smith Responds To Question About Last Ball Single Controversy With Babar Azam - VIDEO Goes Viral
'We Were Chatting About Golf': Steve Smith Responds To Question About Last Ball Single Controversy With Babar Azam - VIDEO Goes Viral
VIDEO: Scuffle At Prayagraj Magh Mela Disrupts Mauni Amavasya Snan, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Sits On Dharna; Akhilesh Targets BJP Govt
VIDEO: Scuffle At Prayagraj Magh Mela Disrupts Mauni Amavasya Snan, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Sits On Dharna; Akhilesh Targets BJP Govt

"Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks," it said.

"We are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the statement added.

Read Also
DGCA Slaps ₹22.2 Crore Fine Against IndiGo For December's Operational Crisis, Warns CEO Pieter...
article-image

Also Watch:

According to officials, Air Traffic Control (ATC) received information at around 8.46 AM about a bomb threat on IndiGo flight 6E-6650. Acting on the alert and following prescribed security protocols, the aircraft was diverted and made a safe emergency landing at Lucknow airport at 9.17 am.

According to a statement issued by the Lucknow police commissionerate, after landing, the aircraft was immediately parked in an isolation bay.

A handwritten note on a tissue paper was found in the aircraft bearing the words "Plane mein bomb" (bomb on the plane), the police said.

Further investigation and necessary legal action are underway. The situation remains under control, they said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Scuffle At Prayagraj Magh Mela Disrupts Mauni Amavasya Snan, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Sits On...
VIDEO: Scuffle At Prayagraj Magh Mela Disrupts Mauni Amavasya Snan, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Sits On...
IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Bomb Threat Note Found On Tissue Paper | VIDEO
IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow After Bomb Threat Note Found On Tissue Paper | VIDEO
Uttarakhand Govt To Provide Up To ₹12,000 Per Month For Sheltering Stray Cattle
Uttarakhand Govt To Provide Up To ₹12,000 Per Month For Sheltering Stray Cattle
'Only Conditional Permission Given For Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium': Karnataka Home Minister G...
'Only Conditional Permission Given For Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium': Karnataka Home Minister G...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Handcrafted Cedarwood Chair With Lion Motifs Made From Kedarnath Project...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Handcrafted Cedarwood Chair With Lion Motifs Made From Kedarnath Project...