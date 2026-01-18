 'Only Conditional Permission Given For Matches At Chinnaswamy Stadium': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced conditional permission for cricket matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, following safety inspections by committees led by Justice Cunha and the Greater Bengaluru Authority. KSCA must complete all recommended safety measures before IPL matches in March. The stadium will be re-inspected to ensure full compliance after last year’s fatal stampede.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 06:20 PM IST


Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said permission to host cricket matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been granted only on a conditional basis, subject to strict compliance with prescribed safety norms.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said a high-level committee was constituted based on the recommendations of the Justice John Michael Cunha Committee to examine the situation at the stadium.

"The committee conducted a detailed inspection and submitted its report. Based on that report, permission has been granted to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to organise matches," he said.

Parameshwara said several specific conditions had been imposed on the KSCA.

"All modifications and corrective measures recommended by the committee must be completed within the stipulated timeframe. The KSCA has already begun the work and has given a written assurance that all required changes will be carried out," he said.

Reiterating that the approval was conditional, he added that the stadium would be inspected again before any match is held.

Parameshwara said a committee headed by Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao was also formed to assess the overall condition of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and its report had been taken into account.

He said the matter was discussed in detail in the Cabinet.

"Decisions have been taken on the steps to be implemented in the short term and the long term. Since IPL matches are scheduled to be held in March, all short-term conditions must be fulfilled before that. Permission has been granted subject to these conditions," he said.



The minister said the government had placed trust in the assurances given by the KSCA.

"We will conduct another inspection to verify whether all the conditions have been fully complied with," he added.

Cricket matches at the stadium were suspended after a stampede during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL title celebrations last June claimed 13 lives.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

