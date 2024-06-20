Uttar Pradesh: Govt Launches Affordable Housing Scheme Near Jewar Airport, 6,000 Plots Offered | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to unveil an ambitious housing scheme near the under-construction Jewar Airport. Approximately 6,000 plots will be offered at affordable prices through the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

"This new initiative allows individuals to purchase a 30 square meter plot for as little as Rs 7.77 lakh, making homeownership near Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) more accessible," YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said.

Interest in properties within the YEIDA area has surged since the developer for Noida International Airport was chosen. In YEIDA’s last residential plot scheme, over 150,000 applicants sought allotments. This high demand has led to the planning and allotment of smaller plots aimed at economically weaker and low-income groups.

The proposed cost for a 30-square-meter plot is Rs 7.77 lakh, based on the current allotment rate of Rs 25,900 per square meter. YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh stated that preparations for the scheme are progressing rapidly. Previously, around 28,900 plots, ranging from 60 to 4,000 square meters, have been allotted in Sectors 16, 17, 18, 20, and 22D.

The Yamuna Expressway, connecting Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, and Faridabad, highlights the scheme's strategic importance.

The scheme includes several reservation provisions: 25 percent of the plots will be reserved for workers employed in industrial units allotted by YEIDA, 5 percent for employees of institutions allotted by YEIDA, and 5 percent each for ex-servicemen, war widows, and SC-ST categories. Additionally, 4 percent of the plots will be reserved for disabled individuals. The remaining 51 percent will be available for general applicants.

Eligibility criteria for applicants include being an Indian citizen at least 18 years old. Individuals can only apply once, and those who have previously received plots or flats under any scheme will not be considered. Applicants’ annual income should not exceed three lakh rupees, and an income certificate and a residence certificate from the state government must be submitted with the application.

Successful applicants will face restrictions on transferring the allotted plot for ten years. Furthermore, within 60 days of allotment, applicants must pay 30 percent of the total premium, including the registration fee and any applicable GST. The remaining 70 percent must be paid in ten equal installments at a 10 percent interest rate.