Uttar Pradesh: Govt Clears 24.5 Acres In Lucknow's Kukrail Jungle, Plans Eco-Tourism Hub And Night Safari | X

Lucknow: In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Uttar Pradesh government has freed 24.5 acres of land in Kukrail, aiming to transform the area into an eco-tourism hub with a riverfront. This significant action concluded early Wednesday morning with the demolition of the last four-storey building by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

The drive, which began on June 10, targeted the Akbarnagar locality known for illegal constructions and encroachments. "The Kukrail River area of Lucknow, where Akbarnagar locality existed mainly housing illegal constructions and encroachments, has been cleared. With the last building of the Akbarnagar locality razed to the ground on Wednesday, the locality has been buried in the pages of history," a government spokesman stated.

The government has outlined an extensive plan to develop the area, focusing on a riverfront and the country's first night safari. This development is set to begin soon. During the operation, 1,169 illegal houses and 101 commercial structures were demolished, highlighting the campaign's extensive nature.

Despite the assertion that the land was illegally encroached, the state government prioritized providing housing to the displaced residents to avoid legal complications with the Supreme Court. The government claims that land mafias, along with Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators, had encroached upon the land around the Kukrail River, reducing it to a nullah.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh remarked, "Due to the collusion between previous governments and land mafias, illegal constructions were erected on the land of the Kukrail River."

This campaign, initiated in December 2023 before the Lok Sabha elections, continued unabated and concluded with the final demolition on June 19. CM Yogi Adityanath pursued legal action from the High Court to the Supreme Court, which upheld the government's actions.

Plans are now in place to develop the Kukrail River area, starting from Dashauli village near Bakshi Ka Talab, the river's origin. This includes beautifying the area by interlinking all the ponds. Various projects under the Department of Urban Development will take shape, with multiple departments assigned to develop the area. Layout plans are being prepared and will be announced soon after receiving approval from CM Yogi.

Simultaneously, the Yogi government is transforming the Kukrail forest area into an eco-tourism hub featuring the country's first night safari. The Kukrail Night Safari Park will include themed areas such as the Indian Walking Trail, Indian Foothill, Indian Wetland, Arid India, and African Wetland.

The night safari will house 54 species of animals in 42 enclosures. Visitors can explore the park via a 5.5 km tramway and a 1.92 km pathway. The safari will showcase various animals, including the Asiatic lion, crocodile, Bengal tiger, flying squirrel, leopard, and hyena. Beautiful parks will be developed on both sides of the Kukrail River, and adventure activities will also be available.

This ambitious project aims to not only preserve the natural beauty of Kukrail but also to boost tourism and provide a unique experience for visitors.