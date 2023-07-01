Uttar Pradesh: Five Lakh Temples Across India To Celebrate Ram Temple Inauguration At Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has announced that prayers and celebrations will be held at five lakh temples and mutts of cities and villages across the country simultaneously as a run-up to the consecration of Lord Ram in the grand temple at Ayodhya. The trust general secretary indicated that the consecration of idols could take place on January 22. The inaugural ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya will be observed for 12 days in January 2024 during which various programmes would be organized.

Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that the idea is to create a holy environment in the entire country for the 12 days of the inaugural ceremony.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is looking after the construction of the temple will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the prayers on this occasion. The first phase of the Ram temple will be completed by December.

Over five lakh devotees expected

The trust is expecting more than five lakh devotees to arrive in Ayodhya during the inauguration. Arrangement for food and lodging of these devotees will be made by the trust. Champat Rai said that the trust has decided to consult with organizations which have the experience of holding big programmes. Recently the trust officials met with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat and discussed event. Rai said that review meetings for the inaugural programme are being held every fortnight.

Doordarshan to telecast live

The trust has decided to organize celebrations in five lakh temples across the country to engage devotees in every state and avoid rush of people in Ayodhya. There will be a live telecast of these celebrations on Doordarshan.

Finishing and testing of the first phase of work at the Ram temple will be completed in December, Rai said.

Foundation of Ram temple was laid down by PM Modi

The foundation of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya was laid down by Prime Minister Modi on August 5, 2020. The entire temple complex is expected to be ready in 2026.

