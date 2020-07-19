Prime Minister Modi to lay foundation stone for Ayodhya Ram Temple on August 5

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, sources say. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had on Saturday given the PM two auspicious dates for the bhumi poojan as per the Hindu calendar --either August 3 or August 5 -- to pick from. The PM is said to have picked August 5.

“Official intimation in this regard is awaited. After PM’s nod, invitation letters would be prepared and sent out to people,” says Sharad Sharma, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das would dedicate a 40 kg silver slab, and it is with this slab that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation of the Temple.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Shankaracharyas and VHP leaders are likely to be among 100 plus dignitaries to attend the ritual.