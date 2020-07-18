Ayodhya Ram Temple construction to begin in August; Trust sends two dates to PM Modi

The second meeting of the Trust, it was held at the Circuit House and chaired by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi, was also present. Earlier reports had said that Nripendra Mishra, who was the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also attend this meeting.

Following the meeting, Trust members also revealed a few details about the upcoming temple. Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust opined that the construction was likely to take around three years.

"After the situation becomes normal, funds are collected and all drawings for the construction of the temple are complete, we think the construiction will be completed within 3-3.5 years," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

"It was discussed that 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country will be contacted, after Monsoon and when the situation becomes normal, for financial support to build the temple," he added.

According to Rai, it had been decided in the meeting that the bricks would be provided by Sompura Marbles, and the company would work in sync with Larsen and Toubro to build a "grand temple".