Ayodhya Ram Temple construction to begin in August; Trust sends two dates to PM Modi

Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday met in Ayodhya and decided upon two tentative dates for the laying of the foundation for the upcoming Ram Temple. The dates have now been sent to the Prime Minister for him to make a choice.
"We have sent to Prime Minister two dates to choose from - either 3rd August or 5th August - as the date to lay down the foundation of the Ram Temple. The construction will begin on the date he deems fit," news agency ANI quoted Kameshawar Chaupal of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as saying.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to Ayodhya to inaugurate the construction work at the Ram Mandir site. The president of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had written a letter to Modi, requesting him to visit the sacred city.
The second meeting of the Trust, it was held at the Circuit House and chaired by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi, was also present. Earlier reports had said that Nripendra Mishra, who was the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also attend this meeting.
Following the meeting, Trust members also revealed a few details about the upcoming temple. Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust opined that the construction was likely to take around three years.
"After the situation becomes normal, funds are collected and all drawings for the construction of the temple are complete, we think the construiction will be completed within 3-3.5 years," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
"It was discussed that 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country will be contacted, after Monsoon and when the situation becomes normal, for financial support to build the temple," he added.
According to Rai, it had been decided in the meeting that the bricks would be provided by Sompura Marbles, and the company would work in sync with Larsen and Toubro to build a "grand temple".
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)