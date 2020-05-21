No proof of Ram Temple? Shivlings, a carving of sandstone found in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi site, says Temple trust

A five-feet Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of gods and goddesses have been discovered at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya during the land levelling work, said Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.

"Debris is being removed and land is being levelled at Ram Janmabhoomi since past 10 days. We have discovered pillars in the debris of the structure and carvings on sandstone. Found a Shivling there and a similar one at Kuber Teela," Champat Rai said.

Taking to Twitter, the official Twitter handle of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted the pictures of the archaeological findings. "The work (was) started on May 11, 2020. Since then many objects have been discovered during excavation. It include(s) many objects of archaeological importance like flowers made of stone, Kalash, Aamalak, Dorjamb etc.," they said.

They added, "During the excavation, a 5 feet Shivaling, 7 pillars of Black touchstone, 6 pillars of red sandstone & broken idols of Devi-Devtas have also been discovered. Work is continuing at slow pace due to strict regulations. We will be providing updates regularly."