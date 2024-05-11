UP Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating Maggi Noodles In Pilibhit, 6 Members Of Family Admitted In Hospital (VIDEO)

UP: Family members in hospital in Pilibhit due to food poisoning after eating Maggi noodles | X | ANI

In a shocking incident reported from UP's Pilibhit district, a 10-year-old boy allegedly died after consuming the popular instant noodles 'Maggi'. Also, six members of the family have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment due to food poisoning after consuming Maggi noodles. It is being said that the boy and the family had eaten Maggi noodles along with rice which led to the food poisoning.

The incident took place in Rahul Nagar locality which falls under Hazara Police Station area. Meanwhile, the family has been shifted to a hospital in CHC Puranpur after their condition deteriorated further.

Visuals related to the incident showed the family members undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pilibhit.

The incident has caused fear among the people and has also led to warnings regarded eating stale food during scorching summers.

As soon the incident came to light and word spread about the death of 10-year-old passing away due to food poisoning because of eating Maggi, the news was shared by local journalists on social media platform X.

The family is also undergoing treatment and the six people had severe bout of stomach pain and diarrhea due to food poisoning after consuming the Maggi noodles.

Death Due To Eating Shawarma

The incident reminded people of the death of a youth after eating chicken shawarma in Mumbai's Mankhurd. The recent incident shocked one and all and people were advised to be careful about what they consumed from the roadside.

A 19-year-old youth died on Tuesday morning (May 7) after consuming chicken shawarma from a local shop located at Mankhurd’s Maharashtra Nagar area, while at least 5 were admitted at KEM Hospital, receiving treatments for food poisoning.

The duo running the roadside eatery, Anand Kamble and Mohammad Ahmed Reza Shaikh were arrested by the police for the charges under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.