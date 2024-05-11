Etawah Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results |

Etawah, One of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh also the native district of the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and often known as the ‘Yadav land’ is an important seat set to witness polls on 13th May (Phase 3). It comprises five Vidhan Sabha seats (Etwah, Bharthana, Dibiyapur, Aurayia and Sikandra),SP holds Bharthana and BJP holds the remaining four seats. Etawah is a SC reserved constituency.

Key Competitors

Dr. Ram Shankar Katheria of the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest again in this seat after winning in 2019 competing against Jitendra Dohare of the Samajwadi Party in this year's general elections, among the long number of contenders vying for the prominent seat. Following BJP’s victories in 2014 and 2019, BJP is aiming for a hat-trick this time.

What happened in previous polls?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won the General elections in 2019 with 50.8 % vote share securing 5,22,119 votes defeating SP’s Kamlesh Kumar. He was defeated by a margin of 64,437 votes. In 2014 BJP’s Ashok Kumar Doharey emerged victorious securing 4,39,646 votes with 47.1 % vote share, defeating SP’s Premdas Kateriya by a margin of 1,72,946 votes.

In 2009, SP’s Premdas had defeated BJP’s Gaurishanker securing a total of 2,78,776 Votes with 43.7 % of vote share. He had defeated the runner-up by a margin of 46,746 votes.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.