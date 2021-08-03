Uttar Pradesh: FIR registered against Lucknow woman for hitting cab driver in viral video

An FIR has been registered against a woman who was seen slapping a man repeatedly in full public glare at a traffic signal in Lucknow in a viral video that sparked outrage on social media, with Twitterati demanding the woman's arrest.

In the video shared on Twitter, a woman can be seen repeatedly slapping the driver. The driver can be heard saying that she has broken his phone.

The incident took place on July 30 at the Kesari Kheda traffic crossing in Lucknow's Krishna Nagar area, according to a report by India Today.

The woman could be heard saying in the video that the cab had hit her. Interestingly, when footage from a CCTV camera was analysed, it showed the woman first crossing the road in a risky manner, wading through the passing vehicles, while the signal was green. In the video, it was seen that the woman was jumping the green signal.

The video enraged a lot of people online. Thousands of tweets have been made demanding justice for the driver using the hashtag #ArrestLucknowGirl.