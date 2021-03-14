Uttar Pradesh: Few hours before President Ram Nath Kovind's visit, three bodies recovered in Mirzapur

Lucknow: A few hours before the arrival of the President Ram Nath Kovind in Mirzapur to offer prayers at Vindhyavasini temple, three blood soaked bodies were recovered by the police at roadside on Varanasi-Mirzapur border.
The three bodies were found in Nandupur village under Chunarf Police station on Sunday morning. The bodies were covered with a tarpaulin and bore deep cut marks of sharp-edged weapons. The Police rushed to the spot when villagers informed them.
The bodies were recovered just a few hours before the visit of the President Ram Nath Kovind and his family along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to pay obeisance to Maa Vindhyavasini temple.
The Police said that they were killed elsewhere and bodies were dumped on the roadside at Nandupur. Dog squad and forensic experts were also called to find some clues leading to the triple murder.
The Police recovered a diary from the pocket of one of the victims. On the basis of mobile numbers and addresses, the police identified them Raj Kumar, Pintu and Om. They were all residents of Bihar.
Brother of one of the victims told the police that his brother Raj Kumar had gone out in a Scorpio along with its owner Pintu and friend Om on Saturday night. They have not returned since then. Police suspect it that they were waylaid and killed after looting their vehicle. A case has been registered against unidentified assailants.
